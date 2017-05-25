National Prayer Breakfast sees Chair invite Fort St. John citizens

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Member of Parliament, Bob Zimmer, is the Chair of the National Prayer Breakfast in Canada and he invited familiar faces to him from Fort St. John to attend this year.

“It was the 52nd this year and I have been the Chair for the last three years for the event we host in Ottawa. We invited people from across Canada and I specifically invited my Pastor and his wife to come out and they came out.”

Zimmer said the reasoning behind the invitation to Tony and Sara Warriner was because of the relevance of the event and the relationship established with them.

“I think it is for perspective just for them to see what we are doing in Ottawa.”

Zimmer says the event saw many attend.

“We had representatives from the Supreme Court from the Liberal Party, The NDP Party and Conservatives.”

Outgoing interim Conservative Leader, Rona Ambrose, also spoke at the event which was her last speaking engagement.

“Rona actually spoke on the Conservatives behalf. I don’t know if she (Ambrose) had any other official engagements after the Breakfast so the Breakfast may have been her last one.”

Zimmer says close to 800 participants from across Canada came to the annual event.