Moberly and Halfway rivers under Flood Warning; other rivers under Flood Watch

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The River Forecast Centre has put the Moberly and Halfway rivers under a Flood Warning.

This means that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a Flood Watch for the Peace Region including small streams and rivers around Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope and surrounding areas

The River Forecast Centre is also maintaining a High Streamflow Advisory for all of Northeast BC including tributaries to the Sikanni Chief, Prophet and Muskwa Rivers and surrounding areas south-west of Fort Nelson. Below are readings from river gauges on the Blueberry, Moberly, and Halfway Rivers.

The Real-Time Hydrometric Data Graph for the Blueberry River below Aitken Creek. Photo by Canadian Ministry of Environment. The Real-Time Hydrometric Data Graph for the Moberly River near Fort St. John. Photo by Canadian Ministry of Environment. The Real-Time Hydrometric Data Graph for the Halfway River near Farrell Creek. Photo by Canadian Ministry of Environment.

A prolonged rain event has impacted the area over the past two days, with total rainfall amounts in the 20-100 mm range being observed at fire weather stations and automated snow weather stations in the area. Environment Canada has ended a rainfall warning for the Peace region, but a rainfall warning remains in effect for the Fort Nelson and Muncho Lakes regions. Limited rainfall was observed earlier this morning through the Peace region. Cooling temperatures has led to snow at mid to high elevations.

Rivers are still responding to rainfall. Rates of river rises are expected to be easing on Saturday morning, but peak levels may not occur until later in the day on Saturday. In areas with upland storage (such as the Moberly River), peak flows will not occur until later.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and will update the advisory as conditions warrant.