Missing Edmonton teen could be in Grande Prairie

UPDATE: Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP says that Elanora Sutherland has been located safe and unharmed. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

13 year-old Elanora Sutherland was reported missing by her guardian on Monday. She was last seen leaving her residence in Edmonton for a visit with family in Grande Prairie at the end of March, and was supposed to return home on April 3rd, but never did.

Sutherland is believed to still be in the Grande Prairie area. She is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’4” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar above her left eyebrow, and was last seen wearing a backpack.

There is a general concern for Sutherland’s well-being and police would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Elanora Sutherland, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.