Mike Bernier wins with large margin in Peace River South riding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South BC Liberal candidate Mike Bernier won re-election on Tuesday night with a large victory over his lone opponent.

Bernier finished with 6,180 votes (75%). BC NDP candidate Stephanie Goudie ended up with 1,991 (24%).

In total, 8,171 votes were cast in Peace River South. In 2013, there were 9,395 votes. Bernier took home 4,373 votes (46.7%) in that election. He did have more challengers last time around with a BC NDP candidate, a Conservative candidate and one Independent candidate.

Bernier was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Literacy and the Environment for the Minister of Environment in 2014. On July 30, 2015, he was chosen to be Minister of Education.

Bernier also was a City Councillor in Dawson Creek from 2005 to 2008 and then served as Mayor from 2008-2013.