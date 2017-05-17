Middleton, Team Tardi getting more awards from Curl BC

BURNABY, B.C. – Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton has been named Curl BC’s Junior Male Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.

Curl BC announced the winners of their Annual Award winners today, ahead of the awards ceremony that is planned to take place next month.

Team Tardi, featuring Middleton, brothers Tyler and Jordan Tardi, Nicholas Meister and coach Paul Tardi, was the first junior men’s curling team from B.C. to win gold at the national level since 2000. The team also represented Canada at the 2017 World Junior Curling Championships in South Korea, where they missed out on a medal because of a tiebreaker that didn’t go their way. The team has won the Curl BC 2017 Team of the Year Award.

Skip Tyler and third Sterling have also been named the joint 2017 Junior Male Athlete of the Year. In addition to their success at the Junior (U21) level the two curlers won a bronze medal alongside Victoria curlers Derek Chandler and Scott Gray at the inaugural Canadian U18 Curling Championships.

This is the fourth time that Team Tardi has been named Team of the Year, with Tyler Tardi having had three previous nods for Junior Male Athlete of the Year. Middleton also won the same award last year.

A total of 14 awards will be handed out at the event which recognizes the vital contribution that volunteers, coaches, insiders and athletes have made to the sport of curling in BC over the past year.