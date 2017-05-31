Micro Hydro Project nets Fort St. John an Environmental Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John won national recognition for its Micro Hydro Project from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators today.

The City was presented with the 2017 CAMA Environmental Award at during CAMA’s national conference in Gatineau, Quebec.

“CAMA is pleased to recognize the environmental excellence demonstrated by Fort St. John for their Micro Hydro Project,” said Marie-Hélène Lajoie, president of CAMA and City Manager for Gatineau, QC. “This project uses gravity and the discharge of sewer effluent to generate energy that is sold to BC Hydro.”

The project consists of a 100kW turbine, a generator, associated controls, located in an 8.6 m x 6.6 m building, plus 800 m of 300 mm diameter penstock that was installed parallel to the existing discharge pipe down the hillside. The turbine works more effectively with higher pressure.

This is the first 100 kilowatt net metering installation in the province. The generator will create approximately 780 megawatt-hours annually; enough power to supply approximately 70 homes. In 2016, the project generated $69,000 in revenue for the city.