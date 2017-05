FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s McHappy Day at both McDonalds restaurant locations in Fort St. John today.

For everyone that stops by McDonald’s in Fort St. John and buys a Big Mac®, hot McCafé® beverage or Happy Meal®, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® and the Fort St. John Child Development Centre! Staff from the CDC will also be on location at both locations today.