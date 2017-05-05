May proclaimed as MS Awareness Month as inaugural walk set to take place in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has proclaimed the month of May as MS Awareness Month in the city.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman made the proclamation at a Fort St. John City Council Meeting last month.

According to the MS Society of Canada, the country has the highest rate of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS). The Society estimates there are close to 100,000 individuals in Canada fighting the disease.

Local resident Sherri Mytopher is one of those 100,000 currently undertaking that battle.

Mytopher was diagnosed with MS in May of 2013 at the age of 32. She then was placed on Medical Leave in July of 2014 as her symptoms continued to worsen and is still on Medical Leave today. She now currently volunteers with the MS Society of Canada and has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Northern Regional Chapter.

She also has organized the inaugural MS Walk in Fort St. John happening at the end of May.

Mytopher usually goes to the MS Walk that is held in Grande Prairie, Alberta every year. But she soon realized that the funds she was giving were not staying in B.C. and she decided to start a walk in Fort St. John, which will be the first held in the City and also the only other walk north of Prince George.

The event that will be held in Fort St. John will be independently run from other walks that are hosted by the MS Society.

The walk has been scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2017. Check-in time will be at 10:30 a.m., while the walk will officially start at 11:00 a.m. at Centennial Park.

If you would like more information about the walk, you can contact Sherri at (250) 263-8058 or at fortstjohnmswalk@gmail.com.