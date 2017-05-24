“What Matters To You Day” aims to improve patient care quality with one simple question

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ask What Matters. Listen to What Matters. Do What Matters. Those three phases are crucial when it comes to receiving care.

‘What Matters To You Day’ started in Norway back in 2014. The goal? To encourage meaningful conversations between patients, caregivers, and families, and their health care providers.

Once the movement was in Norway, it then expanded to Scotland, Brazil and other countries. More than 500 teams in 14 countries participated last year.

Through a partnership between the Patient Voices Network (PVN), the BC Patient Safety & Quality Council (BCPSQC) and provincial partners, the program is coming to B.C. and Fort St. John more specifically.

This year, on June 6, health care providers throughout B.C. are being asked to ask one simple question to every patient interaction, in order to improve care: ‘What Matters To You?’.

‘What Matters To You Day’ allows the patient voice to be at the centre of receiving care.

Anyone who is a patient, or who works with patients in health, social, or community care, is invited to participate. Patient Voices Network & BCPSQC, along with community partners, are planning on being present at various venues throughout the City. Ideas may include:

Fort St. John Hospital (multiple locations)

Fort St. John Medical Clinic

Local schools

Other community organizations may choose to host their own WMTYD events

Northern Health as well as the Hospital Foundation are also partnering to support the event. You can sign up at http://www.whatmatterstoyoubc.ca/ to show commitment to patient care.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has also declared June 6 as ‘What Matters To You Day’ in the city.

For more information, visit: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/FileStorage/722F4EFB94E84D7BA56F0318C10235D7-WMTYD%20-%20Getting%20Started%20Kit.pdf.