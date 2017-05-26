Man missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

35 year-old Abel Martinez was reported missing by a family member after he was last seen at his home in Grande Prairie at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25th.

Martinez is described as: Hispanic, standing 6’0” tall, weighing 154 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Abel as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Abel, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.