Man injured in dirt bike crash near Hudson’s Hope

CORRECTION: Cst. Bill McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP says that impaired driving is not considered to be a contributing factor in the crash, and that police are not investigating further.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – A man is recovering from his injuries after a dirt bike crash near Hudson’s Hope over the weekend.

On Sunday at 6:10 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a collision at Geddes Bay on Williston Lake. Once on scene, police discovered that a man had crashed his dirt bike while riding on the beach. Emergency Services personnel were called to assist at the scene of the accident, including STARS Air Ambulance.

The man, whose identity is not being released, was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Cst. Bill McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP says that impaired driving is not considered to be a contributing factor in the crash, and that police are not investigating further. “We’re not investigating anything,” said Cst. McKenna. “Alcohol was not a factor at all, it’s not anything criminal that we’re investigating, it’s just an unfortunate accident.”