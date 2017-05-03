“The More You Love a Memory” coming to Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Gallery North is set to debut a new exhibit starting May 5.

“The More You Love a Memory” by Kathy Gurthie will be in Fort St. John from May 5 to May 27. There is no cost and the exhibit will be available during gallery hours (Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 to 5:00).

Gallery Coordinator, Alan White says that Gurthie, who is From Victoria, has been here in the past and the gallery is excited to have her return once again.

The More You Love a Memory is a series of mixed media works on paper, canvas, wood, Mylar film, and glassine.

Gurthie explained her process of the exhibit in a statement to the gallery.

“Stumbling upon this photograph of my sister in our family archives was a starting point for these works. Memories flooded to the forefront of my mind. Some moments from our years together are very clear; others are muddied from the passage of time. I edited the original image, increasing its original size from miniature to larger- than-life, focusing on her face and bringing her into the present. This created blurred and pixilated prints that evoke a deeply enigmatic quality. Using acrylic, collage, image transfers, and gestural calligraphic mark-making, I have applied different treatments to each piece. In some of the works I have layered sheets of Mylar film over the photograph which creates an undulating reflective surface to represent hazy memories of her. It is my desire to remain connected to the memory of my sister yet it is an endless struggle since we are forever separated in this world. After completing the above body of work using my sister’s image, my focus has broadened to include new works on canvas. These are lens-based images of my three sisters and I. These images are printed on canvas and then developed with a variety of mediums. They express my memories of the past in the context of the here and now.”

For more information visit http://www.npcc.bc.ca/peace-gallery-north or call (250) 787-0993.