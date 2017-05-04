Longtime Fort St. John Flyers member passes away

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A longtime member of the Fort St. John Flyers hockey team has passed away.

Rod Fonteyne sadly passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 84.

Flyers President Paul Van Nostrand says that Fonteyne was involved with the Senior Flyers not long after he moved to the Energetic City in the early 1960s. As a player/coach, Fonteyne lead the Flyers to their first ever championship. After playing with the Flyers for a number of years, Fonteyne later worked as the arena manager here in Fort St. John. He also served on the Flyers Executive until his passing yesterday.

Van Nostrand says that after speaking with his wife Larra, there will be a private family service for Rod in his hometown of Wetaskiwin. He added that the Flyers are also going to be honouring Fonteyne sometime in the near future, though no official plans have been made as of yet.