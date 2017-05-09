Local company lands major Fort St. John road reconstruction project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John company has been awarded the tender for the 2017 Capital Roadworks project.

The project will consist of reconstruction of various roads and lanes within the city which include:

85th Avenue between 88 and 91 Streets

94th Avenue between 100 and 102 Streets

102nd Avenue between 106 and 108 Streets

Lane north of 100th Street between 100 and 102 Streets

Lane south of 100th Street between 98 and 100 Streets

Interoute Construction Ltd. (dba DGS Astro Paving) has been awarded the project with a bid of $5,105,980.20. They submitted their bid on April 27, 2017.

The budget summary provided in a report is as follows:

The work that will be involved with the project is as follows:

 85th Avenue between 88 and 91 Streets – Pave 85 Avenue from 88 Street to 91 Street. It is currently gravel. This will be a full reconstruct with base construction, storm sewer, LED streetlights, curb and gutter and asphalt, also the extension of the paved trail to 92A Street

94th Avenue between 100 and 102 Streets – This project is for the replacement of the A/C water main, full base construction, installing proper storm sewer, adding sidewalk and LED street lighting. This area is currently deficient in all of this infrastructure

102nd Avenue between 106 and 108 Streets – This project is for the replacement of the A/C water main, full base construction, installing proper storm sewer, adding sidewalk and LED street lighting. This area is currently deficient in all of this infrastructure

Lane north of 100th Street between 100 and 102 Streets – As part of the downtown revitalization plan, the paving of this lane to improve drainage and accessibility was one of the key components

Lane south of 100th Street between 98 and 100 Streets – As part of the downtown revitalization plan, the paving of this lane to improve drainage and accessibility was one of the key components 

100 Avenue Sidewalk and curb repairs (east of 108 Street) – this is to replace the sidewalk and curb that has settled plus reshape the curb flare at 108 Street with improved geometry to assist in right hand turns onto 100 Street