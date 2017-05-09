News Ticker

Provincial Election Results

LIVE BLOG – 2017 Election Night Results

May 9, 2017 Adam Reaburn Election, News 0

All the candidates running for Peace River North in 2017. (Left to Right) Dan Davies, Rob Dempsey, Bob Fedderly, Rob Fraser and Jeff Richert.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Join Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca for live coverage of the results from the 2017 Provincial Election. Our live blog will be up and running on this page starting at 8 p.m. Pacific.  Our staff will be posting live results as they come in from the Peace River North and Peace River South Ridings.   We’ll also share updates from around the rest of the Province.  100.1 Moose FM will also provide updates every 15 minutes and you can also watch a live video of the results on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook Page.

