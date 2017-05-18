Lakepoint has a new GM, opens for first weekend of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though they’ve been open for just over a week, Lakepoint Golf and Country Club will open on the weekend for the first time this season in two days’ time.

Lakepoint’s Associate Professional Harry Turriff says that heavy rains and soggy ground caused the golf course to close last weekend. Turriff says however that the course is in good shape for the first open weekend of the season.

This year, the golf course has seen a few changes, most notably on the management end of things. This year, the club’s Head Professional Ryan Galay is taking over as General Manager. This will be his third season with the club, after serving as an instructor and professional in the Pro Shop for the past two years.

Galay says that there will be a few changes coming to Lakepoint this season. The club has introduced a new Par 3 short course, which will be included in the present course. Galay says that the short course can be played by newer golfers, or anyone that is on a time constraint. The short course will most likely be getting a lot of use in the course’s new feature on Sunday. Galay say that the golf course will be catering more towards families and kids on Sundays starting at 2:00 p.m. In addition, the course has also hired a new chef, and has done some tweaks to the club house’s menu.

Lakepoint is open from 7:00 a.m. until dusk every day. Galay says that starting in June, the golf course will be opening at 6:00 a.m.