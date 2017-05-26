Lacrosse teams playing only home games of the season this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — All five of the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s teams will be in action on their home floor for the first and only time this season.

FSJMLA President Annika Hedican says that this will be the penultimate weekend of action for most of Fort St. John’s box lacrosse teams. After games in Prince George next weekend, only the Pee Week will be competing in Mackenzie in mid-June before playoffs take place in Williams Lake June 24th and 25th.

Teams from Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Mackenzie will be coming to visit the Grizzlies at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on both Saturday and Sunday. The full weekend schedule can be found below.