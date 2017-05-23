Killbillies still undefeated after tournament in Terrace

TERRACE, B.C. — The Fort St. John Killbillies still have a perfect record this season after going 3-and-0 at a tournament in Terrace over the weekend.

The Killbillies faced off against the Rated PG Roller derby team and the North Coast Nightmares on Saturday, before taking on Quesnel’s Gold Pain City on Sunday. The squad managed to demolish the competition, beating Prince George by over 200 points, and getting a 150-point margin over Quesnel. The closest match by far was against the host team, whom the Killbillies beat 187-90.

The Killbillies are back on the road once again this weekend, for what will arguably be their toughest matches of the season. The team is heading to the Flat Track Fever tournament in Calgary, where 11 other teams will be competing. Killbillies President Jenna ‘Jennacide’ Hildebrand says that the squad will be facing off against Calgary’s Kill Jills, Regina’s Sugar Skulls, and a team from the Kootenays that goes by the name “The Coalition.”

Hildebrand says that the matches should be close, as some the teams they’ll be facing are higher in the national rankings.

The Killbillies will have coverage of the tournament on their Facebook page.