Killbillies home opener this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies rollerderby team will be hosting their home opener this coming weekend.

The Killbillies will be hosting the North Coast Nightmares from Terrace for a pair of bouts at the North Peace Arena on Saturday. The Rated PG rollerderby team from Prince George was also supposed to be coming up and playing both other teams, but have had to drop out of the matches. Instead, players from the Chetwynd Chetty Betties, the Dawson Creek Mile Zero Mercy, and the Grimshaw Grim Reapers will play for both teams for an exhibition scrimmage to the start the action. The main event will see just the Killbillies and Nightmares battle it out in a league match.

Killbillies President Jennacide says that the first match will see a bunch of childrens activities, including kids’ games, face-painting, poster-making, and an appearance by the Killbillies’ mascot. Kids under 12 also get in for free.

The Killbillies’ first two home bouts of the year will take place at the North Peace Arena this Saturday, May 6th. Doors and beer gardens open at 3:00 p.m., the first match starts at 3:30 p.m., while the second match starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the doors, while kids 12 and under get in free.