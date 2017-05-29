Killbillies get two wins in first appearance at Flat Track Fever

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Killbillies roller derby team is back from a trip to Calgary where they made their first-ever appearance at the Flat Track Fever tournament.

A total of 12 teams from across Western Canada were at the competition, where the Killbillies faced off against teams ranked higher than them in the national roller derby rankings. Despite the challenges, the Killbillies ended up rising to the occasion, and netted a pair of big victories.

The Killbillies started the weekend on Friday with a win over the hometown team: the Calgary Kill Jills. It was the Killbillies that would end up killing the Jills, as Fort St. John beat the host team 250 – 136. The team’s Booty ChaseHer was named the bout’s MVP.

On Saturday, the Killbillies faced off against another tough opponent in the form of the Regina Sugar Skulls. Unfortunately, the Sugar Skulls ended up breaking out to a 80 – 42 point lead at the half, and stayed there in the final frame. Boom Boom Bethy was named MVP for the Killbillies, who fell to the Skulls 172 – 90.

Looking for redemption, the Killbillies faced off against the Kootenay Coalition on Sunday, and dominated the match. Final score for Fort St. John was 168 – 92.

The Killbillies’ ‘B’ team will be in action this coming weekend, when they host a ‘Triple Beheader’ at the North Peace Arena against the Aurora Boriellas from High Level, and the Grimshaw Grim Reapers. Bouts take place at 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. Admission is $10, while kids 12 and under get in for free.