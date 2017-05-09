Killbillies demolish Nightmares in home opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John Killbillies roller derby squad had a very successful home opener last weekend.

The Killbillies hosted the North Coast Nightmares at the North Peace Arena last Saturday for a double-header afternoon. The first match of the day was an exhibition scrimmage that saw several players from both teams joined by players from the Chetwynd Chetty Betties, the Dawson Creek Mile 0 Mercy, and the Grimshaw Grim Reapers. It was an exciting match to get the afternoon underway, and saw Team White beat Team Black 121-94.

The main event saw a much more lopsided score in favour of the Killbillies. The bout featured a lot of Jammer-on-Jammer action, and a couple of big hits. One bodycheck, the first big one of the match, sent the Nightmares’ Jammer flying several feet and saw medics take to the floor to make sure that she wasn’t seriously injured. Luckily no one was injured in the collision, but it set the tone as the Killbillies steamrolled North Coast 253-46. Freddy Bruiser was the Killbillies’ MVP in the bout.

The Killbillies’ Amanda ‘Booty ChasHer’ Roberts knocks North Coast’s Jammer ‘Hellise’ to the floor during the first half of Saturday’s bout. Photo by Chris Newton The Killbillies’ Amanda ‘Booty ChasHer’ Roberts knocks North Coast’s Jammer ‘Hellise’ to the floor during the first half of Saturday’s bout. Photo by Chris Newton The Killbillies’ Amanda ‘Booty ChasHer’ Roberts knocks North Coast’s Jammer ‘Hellise’ to the floor during the first half of Saturday’s bout. Photo by Chris Newton The Fort St. John Killbillies home opener against the North Coast Nightmares. Photo by Chris Newton Roller derby action at the North Peace Arena on May 6th. Photo by Chris Newton

Killbillies President Jenna ‘Jennacide’ Hildebrand says that the squad has several things events they’re looking forward to this season. In the short term, the Killbillies’ ‘B’ team will be in Grimshaw for a bout against the Grim Reapers this Saturday night. The Killbillies’ ‘A’ squad is meanwhile preparing for a pair of travel tournaments in the latter half of the month. Over the May Long Weekend, the team will once again play North Coast, Quesnel and Prince George in Terrace. The following weekend, the team heads to the Flat Track Fever tournament in Calgary for bouts against three higher-ranked teams: Calgary’s Kill Jills, the Sugar Skulls from Regina, and a Coalition team from Nelson and Castlegar.