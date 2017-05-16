Killbillies ‘B’ squad wins their first-ever bout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Killbillies ‘B’ team was in action this past weekend for their first ever bout.

Killbillies President Jenna ‘Jennacide’ Hildebrand says that the Killbillies decided to field a development team for the first time this season after seeing a surge in recruitment in recent years. The Killbillies Development team travelled to Grimshaw on Saturday where they faced off against the Grimshaw Grim Reapers.

It was an incredibly close match, as the Killbillies lead the Grim Reapers 54-45 at the half. In the final 5 minutes, the Grim Reapers tied things up at 100 points apiece. The Killbillies managed to get the final push in the bout, and ended up taking the win 112-106.

The Killbillies Development Team will hosting a three-game triple beheader on June 3rd, when the Auroral Boriellas and the Grim Reapers will visit the North Peace Arena. The action starts at 3:00 p.m. when the Killbillies play the Grim Reapers. The Boriellas and Reapers face off at 5:00 p.m., before the Killbillies go up against the Boriellas at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for all three matches, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Meanwhile, the Killbillies ‘A’ team is back on the road for another tournament this weekend. The Killbillies will face off against the North Coast Nightmares, Gold Pain City, and the Rated PG Roller derby teams in Terrace on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage can be found on the Killbillies’ Facebook page.