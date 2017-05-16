Karen Goodings receives North Central Local Government Association Life Time Achievement Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Karen Goodings has been involved with local government for the past 29 years and recently, she was awarded for her efforts.

The North Central Local Government Association presented Goodings with a Life Time Achievement on May 11.

President of the association, Shaely Wilbur said when they received a nomination for Goodings, it was a no brainer to give her the award.

“Karen was really nominated for her dedication to not just Northeast B.C., but North Central local government as a whole. Her input on resolutions, she’s just really a true leader and a inspiration for anyone getting involved in politics. It was really an easy decision for the board with her name came forward. We’re more than happy to honour her for her achievements in local government.”

Goodings couldn’t attend the most recent AGM meeting where the award would have been given out but Wilbur presented it to Goodings at a Board Meeting instead.

“Karen is always there during our resolution process and saying what needs to be said. If need be, Karen has no problem being the devils advocate either. She’s very progressive, forward thinking and always thinking about everyone.”

Goodings herself says that she appreciates the award and the warm messages she has received.

“It is a beautiful thought. I appreciate that and I appreciate everything that, all of the kind words that I have received now with regards to the award. When I started this some 29 years ago, I became the director because I really wanted to see improvements made for the rural people. That was my whole desire. I haven’t got it all done yet but there are still some things that need to be done and we’re worked together really well.”

She says that even though she’s been doing this for 29 years, she still has yet to make a decision on whether or not she will step down.

“I know the next election is in October of 2018. I look forward to hearing from people who may want to do the job that I am doing and depending on kind of a response I get, then my decision will be made in regards to what I’m doing and if I will run again.”

Goodings is currently the Director for ‘Area B’ in the Peace River Regional District.