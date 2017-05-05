Inconnu swimmers get first taste of long course in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Twenty one members of the Inconnu Swim Club were in Prince George last weekend, competing in their first long course swim meet of the year, the PGB Moose Meet.

The group of swimmers was largely comprised of the club’s more senior athletes, as the swim meet features a number of competitors from across Central and Northern B.C. Inconnu head coach Steve Carson said that the meet was seen as a good barometer of where the swimmers sit when it comes to competing in long course events. Unlike the North Peace Leisure Pool, long course meets feature a 50 metre pool, meaning that swimmers spend more time kicking, with fewer kick-offs. “We’re using as a meet that sets us up for later in the season,” said Carson. “It’s more about getting used to swimming it that it is about the time.”

The club’s two senior girl swimmers Brittany Welsh and Alex Hedges both had excellent meets to start the long course season. The pair both put up several best times in the Individual Medley eliminator event. Hedges also notched her first 50 metre Freestyle time under 28 seconds, with a time of 27.97. Welsh also swam her fastest-ever 50 Butterfly, in a time of 30.30.

The Inconnu’s boys also had an excellent showing at the tournament. 10 year-old Dayton Carson knocked 20 seconds off his previous 200m Individual Medley, swimming in 3:25.34. Dominic Amler took the shears out as well, trimming 25 seconds from his 200m Freestyle, with a 2:35.26. Eric Louie, not known for his distance ability, swam the 400m Freestyle in an impressive 4:39.55.

The Inconnu swim team is back on the road this weekend, with the rest of club’s athletes that did not head to P.G. heading to Grande Prairie for the Northern Lights Invitational.