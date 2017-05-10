Inconnu swimmers dominate at Grande Prairie swim meet

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Inconnu Swim Club made some big waves at the Northern Lights Invitational swim meet in Grande Prairie last weekend.

Two dozen of the club’s athletes competed at the swim meet, most of them were the club’s more junior swimmers. Head coach Steve Carson says that overall, the team swam incredibly well at what will, for some, be their final swim meet of the season with the Inconnu. Carson says that though for some this was their first long course meet of the year, the longer pool didn’t phase them one bit. “They bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to a meet, because they’re not so focused on a certain individual time, just on getting a best time. And we saw a lot of those,” said Carson. He added that around 75 percent of the team’s swimmers achieved best times at the meet.

Among the highlights for the team, 10 year-old Julian Kemp won every single event he swam in, and placed third overall in aggregate scoring for boys aged 10 and under. Kemp’s team-mate Ethan Scoullar swam in more events, and was able to take first place in the same age group overall. 12 year-old Tytan Carson also achieved 3rd in aggregate scoring for boys aged 11-12, and 13 year-old Jakob Bergen won a silver medal for his aggregate score in the 13-14 year-old boys division.

The Inconnu’s girls also achieved big finishes. Jordyn Holloway and Grace Adam were #1 and #2 in the 11-12 year-old girls age group for aggregate scoring. In total, Carson wasn’t able to give a medal count for the team, but said that the bag of hardware weighed roughly 20 lbs.

Carson says that for a good number of the club’s younger swimmers, they’ll be heading off to swim with the Fort St. John Stingrays summer swim club, while others were able to end the season with results that have immensely boosted their confidence levels.

The rest of the Inconnu will be continuing to train for their next meets, which are Provincial-level competitions. The first upcoming meet for the team takes place during the first weekend of June in Kamloops.