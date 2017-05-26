Inaugural Sunrise Rotary Colour Me Run sold out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Sunrise Rotary Club’s inaugural Colour Me Run is officially sold out.

Sunrise Rotary President Wanda Smook says that registration for the event opened up on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. She says that all 500 spots were officially filled in just over 61 hours, according to a post on the Colour Run’s event page on Facebook. Smook says that the run already seems to be a success when it comes to raising money for the construction of a new Rotary Spray Park.

Smook says that as of yet, the Club does not have plans to open any additional spots for participants. However, the event is still in need of volunteers, according to the Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to help out by volunteering or sponsoring the Colour Me Rotary Run can contact the Sunrise Rotary Club via their Facebook page.