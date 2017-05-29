Inaugural Fort St. John MS Walk raises nearly $16,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Inaugural MS Walk in Fort St. John has raised nearly $16,000 towards finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

MS Walk Organiser Sherri Mytopher says that nearly 100 people came out for the one kilometre walk at Centennial Park on Sunday. Though the final tally has not yet come in, Mytopher says that preliminary counts show that close $16,000 has been raised for MS research.

Mytopher says that she feels as though the event was a success, and that she has already got plans for next year’s walk. She explained that next year, the walk route will definitely be longer, though it also needs to fully accessible as it was this year. Mytopher also says she feels that the walk could benefit from a greater exposure.

Mytopher also extended thanks to all of the MS Walk’s sponsors, volunteers, and donators, and she hopes to see many more from the community come out to the MS Walk in 2018.