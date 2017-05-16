ICBC cautions motorists ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC is reminding motorists to slow down and leave their phones alone of the fast-approaching Victoria Day long weekend.

ICBC says that roads are expected to be busy with the unofficial start of summer this weekend. Last year over the Victoria Day long weekend, 490 people were hurt in 1,900 crashes in B.C. 140 crashes throughout the North Central region over the Victoria Day long weekend in 2016 left 38 people injured.

Police will be out in full force on the roads across the province this weekend, targeting high-risk driving behaviours.

ICBC has published a list of safe driving tips for all road users to adhere to this summer:

Let others into your lane: Don’t speed up as someone is trying to pass you. Help the other driver get into your lane by slowing down and making room.

Slow down: Posted speed limits are intended for ideal conditions. On uneven or wet roads, and in bad weather conditions, slow down and increase your following distance to at least four seconds.

Plan ahead: Allow extra time to get to your destination. Avoid rushing by planning your route in advance. Be realistic about your travel time. If you’re going to be later than expected, be patient and accept the delay.

Scan intersections: The majority of crashes involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists happen in intersections, so it’s important to approach all intersections cautiously.

Prepare your vehicle: Make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip. Don’t drive with badly worn or under-inflated tires. Keep the wiper fluid topped up for clearer visibility.

Watch for other road users: As the days get longer and the weather gets nicer, pay extra attention to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Leave your phone alone: No call or text is worth risking your life or the lives of others. Remember using a phone at a stop light is prohibited. If you have to take a call, pull over when it’s safe; stay focused on the road and keep the conversation brief. Make sure you’re focused on driving before re-entering traffi