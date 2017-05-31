ICBA president concerned about decision to send Site C to BCUC review

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association is weighing in after news a BC NDP and Green Party alliance would send the Site C project to the B.C. Utilities Commission for review.

“You’ve got over two thousand carpenters, welders, electricians, ironworkers, heavy equipment operators going to work, they woke up, go to the job site and they don’t know if they’re going to have a job in the next few months,” said the ICBA’s president Chris Gardner.

Gardner says sub-contractors who are looking to bid for future phases will probably look elsewhere, and adds that that should have Andrew Weaver and John Horgan concerned.

“Companies are going to say they aren’t sure about where this government is going, so then they’ll focus elsewhere. They will grow their business in other provinces or outside of Canada.”