Huskies get winner in $10,000 raffle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A longtime team supporter of the Fort St. John Huskies won the team’s $10,000 fundraiser raffle on Sunday.

Huskies President Mike Bacso says that the final draw for the raffle was done yesterday evening at the North Peace Arena. Sheldon Steele, who has also volunteered in the local hockey community for many years, ended up picking the winning ticket in the draw, which was won by Stephen Wile. Bacso sayus that Wile has been supporter of the team for many years, and is seldom not seen in the stands at the North Peace Arena during the Huskies’ home games.

Bacso says that though the team didn’t manage to sell all 4,000 tickets in the draw, overall the team is very happy with the amount of money that they raised, which they’ll put towards hosting the 2018 Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials in just under a year’s time.