Huskies AGM takes place next Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting early next week.

Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier says that the Junior ‘B’ team are holding the meeting to discuss their operations, and to also recruit new members. Clothier says that the team is always willing to add more members to sit on the team’s board, and are actively searching for a billet coordinator and a food coordinator.

The major topic set to be discussed at the meeting is the Huskies hosting the 2018 Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials next Spring. Clothier says that while there are already several people that are sitting on the team’s Provincials board, they’re also looking for more members to bring ideas forward.

The Huskies Annual General Meeting is taking place at the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Office inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre on Tuesday, May 23rd. The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.