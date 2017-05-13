Hunting licenses switch over to digital format starting Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The provincial government is changing the way British Columbians obtain their hunting licenses, and are in the process of switching over to an all-digital format and phasing out paper licenses.

Backcountry Fort St. John Manager Tammy Drapeau says that the switchover to digital hunting licenses from paper booklets happened on April 15th, but that May 14th is the last day that hunters can obtain the paper license. Drapeau explains that while the new licenses themselves are digital, hunters’ species tags will still be in paper format that get notched out once hunters harvest an animal. She says that starting Monday, government offices, FrontCounter BC locations, and outdoor equipment stores such as Backcountry will be able to help walk hunters through the online process to obtain their online licenses.

Drapeau added that while hunters that complete their online hunting license test online will be getting their species tags from the government through the mail, her store has already received a stock of species tags that hunters can pick up immediately. She says that while many are apprehensive about the switchover, the new format is actually much easier for hunters, since those that work extended stints in work camps can get everything they need online in advance, and have their licenses and tags ready to go in a couple weeks’ time.

For full details, visit the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Hunting page at: http://www.gov.bc.ca/hunting.