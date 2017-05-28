Highway 29 closed between Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed between Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge after a collision early Sunday morning.

According to Drivebc.ca, Highway 29 is closed 8 km south of Highway 97 in Chetwynd. There is no detour available at this time but alternate routes are available via Highway 97 and Highway 52.

Official details about the collision have not been released.

The Highway could open between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. The next update will be released at 8:30 a.m.

For further updates on the highway, visit www.drivebc.ca

