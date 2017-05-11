High Streamflow Advisory issued for Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the entire northeast corner of the province.

The advisory was issued due to a prolonged period of rain for the region through until Sunday. The head of the B.C. River Forecast Centre Dave Campbell says that while streams and rivers across the Peace Region aren’t likely to burst their banks to the same extent as last June, there could be some issues.

“At this point we’ve got a lot of snow on the ground and snow melt with higher flows because of the time of the year, so it could be a problem in terms of flows for the area,” said Campbell. He added that the Forecast Centre is looking at streams stretching from Chetwynd north towards Prophet River and Sikanni Chief.

Rivers in the region are expected to respond to the combined rainfall and snowmelt, with rising flows starting Thursday night, and potentially extending into Saturday or Sunday. With current rainfall forecasts and snowmelt, there is the potential for moderate flooding from this event.