Hear from the Candidates of Peace River North

May 7, 2017 Adam Reaburn Election, News 0

All the candidates running for Peace River North in 2017. (Left to Right) Dan Davies, Rob Dempsey, Bob Fedderly, Rob Fraser and Jeff Richert.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Provincial election on Tuesday, here is your chance to learn more about the candidates running in Peace River North in their own words.  Energeticcity.ca, asked each candidate the same 10 questions about topics that are important to our riding.  You can read each candidates response below.  Moose FM, gave each candidate two minutes to share their platforms.  You can listen to the recordings below.

Remember to get out and vote on Tuesday May 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.  For a full list of polling locations, click here.

Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca will have comprehensive live coverage of the results on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. We’ll be running a live blog with up to the minute results and reaction from across the riding.  Plus on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page, you’ll see a Facebook live video with results running all evening.

On Moose FM, you can listen to election updates every 15 minutes starting at 8 p.m.

Dan Davies – B.C. Liberals

Energeticcity.ca 10 Election Candidate Questions: Dan Davies

Rob Dempsey – B.C. NDP

Energeticcity.ca 10 Election Candidate Questions: Rob Dempsey

Bob Fedderly – IND

Energeticcity.ca 10 Election Candidate Questions: Bob Fedderly

Rob Fraser – IND

Energeticcity.ca 10 Election Candidate Questions: Rob Fraser

Jeff Richert – IND

Energeticcity.ca 10 Candidate Questions: Jeff Richert

