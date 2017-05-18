Groups calling for pause of Site C Dam project in Open Letter to B.C. Party Leaders and MLA’s

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Non-government organizations and citizen groups sent an open letter to B.C. Party Leaders and recently elected MLA’s to once again protest the Site C Dam and request the ‘immediate pause’ to the project and have it sent to the BCUC for review.

“The homes of multi-generational farm families are hanging in the balance as we speak,” said Joe Foy, National Campaign Director for the Wilderness Committee. “The first two homes are at risk of being destroyed if action is not taken soon. It’s not a stretch to say that given the uncertainty of the election outcome at this time, it is simply unjust to proceed with this level of irreversible damage.”

Andrea Morrison, Executive Director for the Peace Valley Environment Association says the funds could be used elsewhere.

“We don’t need to spend anywhere near $9 billion on energy infrastructure right now, even BC Hydro stated we may not need the amount of power that Site C would provide for up to 40 years from now. It makes more sense to take that public money and build much needed public infrastructure throughout the province: like hospitals, schools, water treatment plants, affordable housing and daycares. Projects that all British Columbians need now

Galen Armstrong, Peace Valley Campaigner for Sierra Club BC says that now is the time for newly elected officials to pay attention to what people have to say regarding the project.

“Now is the perfect time for the elected representatives of all parties in BC to show that they are listening to the electorate by addressing Site C before any more irreversible harm is caused by the project. When people’s homes and ancestors’ grave sites hang in the balance, the time for action by the parties is now. Our elected representatives have a huge responsibility and this is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate that they will honour the faith that the people of BC have put in them.”

In the letter, it states that there are two ‘urgent harms’ if the project goes through.

“Two urgent and irreversible harms related to the Site C project’s Highway 29 road realignment are imminent. We ask you to find ways to prevent these:

6 Multi-generational farm family homes like the Boons’ and the Meeks’ are slated for destruction as early as June 1 and the families are required to move in less than two weeks!

6 First Nations’ grave sites, cultural sites and significant archaeological sites are at risk of destruction.

2. Awarding of any further major contracts by BC Hydro, including a $2 billion contract expected to be awarded by July 1, 2017, must be halted pending election and BCUC decision making processes.”

A full copy of the letter is below.