Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

47-year-old Lareina Smith was last seen leaving a Grande Prairie Hotel on May 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Smith is described as:

Caucasian

5’2

145 Lbs

Black hair and blue eyes

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Smith as soon as possible. If you have information on her location, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.