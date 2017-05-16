Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing 26-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male.
26-year-old Gerald Pierce last had contact with family approximately two weeks ago.
Piece is described as:
- Metis with a lighter complexion
- 5’9”
- 170 Lbs
- Brown hair and eyes
- Slim build
There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Pierce as soon as possible.
If you have information, call the Grande Prairie RCMP at780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.