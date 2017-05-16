Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing 26-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male.

26-year-old Gerald Pierce last had contact with family approximately two weeks ago.

Piece is described as:

Metis with a lighter complexion

5’9”

170 Lbs

Brown hair and eyes

Slim build

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Pierce as soon as possible.

If you have information, call the Grande Prairie RCMP at780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.