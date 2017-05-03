Grande Prairie RCMP searching for two missing girls

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are seeking the public’s help in locating a pair of missing girls.

Amie Lynn Savard and Destiny Field, both 12 years old, were reported missing Tuesday night. The pair were both last seen at Field’s residence in Grande Prairie at around 10:00 p.m., and are believed to be travelling together to Hythe.

Amie Lynn Savard is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 100 lbs., with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing light-coloured shoes, dark-coloured leggings, a black and white shirt, and a light pink hoodie.

Destiny Field is also Aboriginal, and is described as: standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 100 lbs., with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey and black shirt, a pair of jeans, and shoes with a galaxy print.

There is a general concern for their well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with both Savard and Field as soon as possible. If you have information about the two girls or their whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.