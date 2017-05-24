Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing 22 year-old

UPDATE: RCMP Cpl. Shawn Graham says that Daniel Coutrie has been located safe and unharmed.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for help locating 22 year-old Daniel John Coutrie who was last seen in Grande Prairie on May 15, 2017.

According to a release issued Wednesday evening, Coutrie may be trying to travel to Portland Oregon.

Daniel John Coutrie is described as:

Aboriginal

Black hair

Brown eyes

5’8” / 140 lbs

Last seen wearing jeans, boots and coveralls

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Daniel as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Daniel, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com.