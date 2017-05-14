Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 10 year-old

UPDATE – As of 9:25 p.m. Mountain Daylight time, the RCMP are pleased to advised that Cohen NEILSON has been located. He is safe and unharmed.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for assistance to locate missing 10-year-old male Cohen Neilson.

Neilson was reported missing on May 14, 2017 after not returning home from playing in a park around noon in Clairmont.

Cohen is described as Caucasian, brown hair, blue eyes, 4’6″ tall and 90 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, possibly a camo hoodie, blue jeans and camo boots.

If you have information about the location of Cohen’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.