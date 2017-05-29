Grande Prairie RCMP investigating string of suspicious fires

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are investigating a number of suspicious fires that occurred early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, police and fire crews were called to a vehicle and structure fire in the area of 90 Avenue and 99 Street. The home was occupied at the time, however all the home’s occupants were able to escape without sustaining any injuries.

Shortly after the fires were extinguished, emergency crews observed a second structure fire just a block away. Upon arrival, it was determined that the home was under renovations and was not occupied. An adjacent home also caught fire due to the heat from the blaze, and the home’s occupants had to be evacuated.

According to the RCMP, the initial investigation indicates that both fires were deliberately set.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.