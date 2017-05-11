Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate Nine Impaired Driving Incidents

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie had a busy Wednesday night dealing with impaired drivers.

Between 5:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon and 6:00 this morning, nine impaired drivers were pulled over in the Swan City. Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that officers were not conducting a CounterAttack blitz, and that the impaired drivers were all apprehended while on routine patrols.

Spencer said that police were largely aided in nabbing the impaired dirver by a number of complaints from members of the public. Police encourage members of the public to call 911 immediately if they see a driver they suspect to be impaired.