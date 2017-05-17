Get the flip flops out, spring weather is coming to Fort St. John for the long weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Last week it was rain and risk of flooding, in the past during the May long weekend, there has been snow. But this time around, you will want to get ready for warm and sunny skies.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says the shift is quite a big change from recent weather trends.

“It is a big shift. We’ve been in a pretty stormy pattern for the last couple of months and especially last week we had a system come across that brought a lot of moisture up into the B.C. Peace Region and we saw significant rainfall. It also brought pretty a pretty cool airmass so temperatures have been pretty chilly.”

The forecast calls for highs of 23 degrees Celsius by Monday.

“And now, as of today, we are sort of in a transition period where we are going to see a ridge of high pressure form over the province. Unlike the little ridges we have had, this one looks like it may stick around for a while.”

There are some showers in the forecast for today but will begin to dry out by Friday and temperatures will continue to rise into next week.

“I know the forecast for today is a high of 11. The average for this time of year is actually 16 and so we are going to be up to above normal by the time we get into the weekend.”

Charbonneau also warns those heading outside to utilize sunscreen.