Geoscience BC using aerial survey to identify hidden mineral potential in northeastern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Geoscience BC has announced ‘Search Phase III’ which will see helicopters fitted with magnetic sensors used in northeastern B.C. and north central B.C. to find information in helping identify hidden mineral potential here in northeast B.C. and north central B.C.

Carlos Salas, Acting President & Vice President, Energy, with Geoscience BC was on hand at Whole Wheat and Honey on Thursday night to officially announce the project alongside Richard Truman, Director, External Relations with Geoscience BC. Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman was also in attendance.

Phases I and II of the project were completed in the Kitimat-Terrace-Smithers- Houston-Burns Lake-Vanderhoof area in 2015-16.

Phase III will start in summer of 2017 with results estimated to be ready by early 2018. The results will be available publicly to help communities, First Nations, resource sector and government to make informed decisions about responsible development and investment in British Columbia.

Phase III will cover close to 9,600 km which is almost the same size as Haida Gwaii. Geoscience BC says that while the final details are being finalized, the project is also proposed to cover a remote area that will include AuRick Metals Inc’s Kemess Underground Mine Project.

The project received a $125,000 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Economic Development Infrastructure program. Northern Development CEO, Joel McKay said they are pleased to participate in such a project.

“We are pleased to be a partner in this project. Studies like this are invaluable for providing regional data that helps with informed resource management decision making and identification of new economic oppurtunities for the entire region.”

Carlos Salas, Acting President & Vice President, Energy said at the official announcement in Fort St. John on Thursday night that

“We’re going on a treasure hunt. It is all about treasure hunting but you can’t do a treasure hunt without having a map. We’re going to be flying a 9,600 square km area using helicopters with probes. It will measure the magnetic base of the rocks below and also measure the natural activity of the rocks below. When you find a discovery, it can take 10-30 years to develop a mine. It takes a long time to get this to the last stage.”

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman

“Having a ‘a political body’ that has that knowledge that can go out and look using high technology to find new opportunities and that is what we need to do.”