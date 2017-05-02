FSJ Figure Skating Club hands out year end awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club held their annual year end awards banquet this past Saturday.

Jessica Giesbrecht, Madyn Peebles, and Sarah Giesbrecht were named the club’s Most Improved Primary skaters this season.

Share Peebles and Jillian Stone were named the club’s Most Improved Intermediate skaters.

Emma Eggiman and Emma Shipalesky were the two Most Improved of the club’s Senior skaters. Eggiman and Shipalesky also shared the honours as the Year-Round Most Improved figure skaters, along with Sarah Giesbrecht.

Three skaters were awarded Year-Round Competition Awards. Sophie Stevens won the Year-Round Competition Award (Star 4 and up), while Shaye and Madyn Peebles both won the Year-Round Competition Award (Star 1 to 3).

Emma Eggiman and Jasmine Whitford were both recognized as the Most Sportamanlike Skaters this past season.

Kirstyn Beech was awarded the Jr. Sports Council Award, Emma Shipalesky walked away with the Kids Arena Legacy Award, and Emma Stevens was this year’s winner of the Jean Gardner Memorial Award.

Holly Stone was recognized as the club’s Volunteer of the Year.

Kirstyn Beech was also given the spotlight for her contributions to the figure skating club. Beech is graduating from the FSJFSC this year, and won’t be coming back for next season. The club’s head coach Jen Hammond wrote a tribute to Beech:

“Kirstyn started skating with the FSJFSC at the age of 3 in our Canskate program. From there she quickly progressed into our Pre-Junior program where she was coached by Laura Leriger, and then later on by Jody Bates and myself (Jennifer Hammond). As a skater, Kirstyn as always had an amazing work ethic. She truly is a role model on and off the ice for all the skaters in our club, which is exactly why she is receiving the Jr. Sports Council Award this year. She’s an extremely hard worker, and truthfully it showed out there on the ice whether she was practicing or competing. As lovely as she is to watch on the ice, she was all of that and more to coach. Kirstyn has her Quad Gold Achievements, which means she has passed her gold level tests in Freeskate, Dance, Interpretive and Skills, which is not something many skaters achieve. This year is the 15th year that Kirstyn has skated with our club. As sad as we are that this is her last season with our club, as she graduates in June, we are so incredibly proud of her accomplishments on the ice, we wish her all the best in her future endeavours. We’d also like to personally thank her family, especially her mom Tammy, for all of their support over the years. Tammy is such a knowledgable executive member and “skating mom”, so we’ll definitely miss her around the arena next season. Tammy has always supported us as coaches, and has been there for us so many times and in so many situations throughout the years, we really just want her to know how much her friendship and expertise is appreciated. We will miss you Tammy!”