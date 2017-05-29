Four people declared missing in Grande Prairie over the weekend

UPDATE #2: Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP says that Donna Bauer has been located safe and unharmed.

UPDATE: Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP says that Kaylib Danilak has been located safe and unharmed in Grande Prairie.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help to locate four people that were declared missing over the weekend.

15 year-old Kaylib Danilak was reported missing on Sunday morning, and was last seen on Thursday in the Grande Prairie area. Danilak is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’6” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Two teenage girls were also declared missing on Sunday. 12 year-old Destiny Field and 14 year-old Starla Gladue were both last seen leaving their home in Grande Prairie early on Saturday morning. This isn’t the first time this month the two have been declared missing. Both Gladue and Field were declared missing by police on May 8th.

Gladue is decribed as: Aboriginal, standing 5’3” tall, weighing 134 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. She wears glasses, and has a birth mark on her upper lip. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black jacket. Field is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’2” tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes.

19 year-old Donna Bauer was declared missing early Monday morning. She was last seen at the Queen Elizabeth II hospital in Grande Prairie on Sunday at around 9:00 p.m., and is believed to possibly be travelling to Valleyview.

Bauer is described as: Aboriginal, standing 5’6” tall, weighing 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts, a black tank top, and a black bandanna

If you have any information about the location of Kaylib Danilak, Starla Gladue, Destiny Field, or Donna Bauer, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.