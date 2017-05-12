Four arrested after two drug busts in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Four people are facing a number of drug trafficking charges, and significant quantity of drugs were seized after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team executed a pair of search warrants in Grande Prairie last week.

ALERT’s investigation began earlier in 2017 after receiving information about drug trafficking in the region. On Tuesday May 2nd ALERT’s organized crime and gang team in Grande Prairie executed the warrants on apartments in the Smith and Southview neighbourhoods. Investigators seized 327 fentanyl pills, 26.7 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of crystal meth, 18 grams of marijuana, and more than $4,400 in cash.

“There has been quite a bit of awareness and education surrounding the dangers associated with fentanyl, so 327 pills being seized in one location ­– knowing that even one pill can pose a serious health risk to any individual – makes this a significant investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Pamela Robinson.

59 year-old Youssouf Hassan, and 25 year-old Sara Desjarlais have both been charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking, along with an addition charge of Possession of the proceeds of crime.

55 year-old Lemesa Rare was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.

46 year-old Mulugata Mekonen was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

“It’s important to be proactive in disrupting and dismantling these criminal enterprises.” Robinson said. “It creates a component for education and awareness, and we can let communities know about the dangers associated to illegal street drug use.”

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).