Fort St. John Spring League Basketball results from week four

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was yet another exciting afternoon on the hard court in the Fort St. John Spring basketball league last week.

In the Junior games, Team Blue beat Team Yellow 30-17. Nora Radford and Landon Beasley were the players of the game in that match. Green defeated Red 40-18, while Lime Green played against Team Orange, falling in that game 27-22. Steve Fairlie and Lucas Willms were the players of the game in the Green/Red match, while Devon Lee and Paige Brown were the third game’s players of the game for Lime and Orange respectively.

In the Senior Girls Division, Karis Paracuelles was named the Player of the Game for D. Bauer, who beat MNP 50-47. Azaria Richards was also named MVP for MNP. Apollo Avenue got a tally in the ‘win’ column, beating Sunlife 56-37. Claire Turner and Grace Giesbrecht were the game’s outstanding players for those two teams.

Both of the Senior Boys games were very close matches. D. Bauer lost a close one to MNP, 59-55. Apollo Avenue got revenge for their first week loss to Sunlife, winning that game 57-54 in the second game. Jefferey Wood, Brody Barber, Tyler Lambert, and Adam Bowie were the four outstanding players in those two games.