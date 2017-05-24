Fort St. John Rodeo set to return after 12-year hiatus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After not being a thing for the past twelve years, Fort St. John will be the venue for a rodeo once again this summer.

Rodeo organizer Jodie Surerus was approached by longtime local rodeo competitors Link and Andy Copeland about getting a rodeo to happen in Fort St. John once again this year. Surerus says that organizers have been racing to get things going for the event, which is taking place in just two months’ time.

Surerus says that so far, many in the community have expressed a keen interest in the event, and that many competitors have also already reached out. The rodeo organizers have secured stock from 100 Mile House. As of right now, Surerus says that organizers are also actively looking for both sponsors and volunteers for the rodeo, which will also feature a dance and beer gardens on the grounds themselves.

The venue for the rodeo is the North Peace Light Horse Association, which Surerus says is in the middle of a makeover to host the rodeo. She says that as of now, welding of the fences and enclosures is nearly done, while the grandstand will need some minor work to get it ready.

The rodeo will see competitors competing in a wide range of events, including: Bull riding, Saddle Bronc, Bareback riding, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie-down and Team-roping, Steer Riding, and Breakaway. There will also be at least four youth events as well.

The Fort St. John Rodeo is set to take place July 22nd and 23rd at the North Peace Light Horse Association rodeo grounds off the East Bypass Road. For more information, contact Jodie Surerus at (250) 263-4731, or via email at fsjrodeo@gmail.com.